Dominican Republic has its own version: Why has sangria become so popular in Dominican celebrations?

Perfect for those who enjoy wine, fruits, and refreshing drinks, sangria has become a favorite choice at Dominican celebrations. Although its origin dates back to Spain and Portugal, in the Dominican Republic, this drink has been reinterpreted and adapted to local taste.

Every December 20, World Sangria Day is celebrated, an ideal occasion to highlight how this European classic has found its own identity in the Caribbean.

“Dominican sangria is our own version, inspired by the Spanish one, but adjusted to our taste. While traditional sangria is usually drier and more balanced, here it is preferred more aromatic, fruity and slightly sweeter, designed to be drunk cold during hours of conversation,” explained Edili Sánchez, a graduate in Tourism and Hotel Administration and bartender.

Edili Sánchez. Photo courtesy of the newspaper HOY

What makes it different?

Sánchez explained that the Dominican version incorporates several local touches that distinguish it, including:

Greater presence of tropical fruits such as pineapple, watermelon, and, in some cases, mango.

Use of natural juices, in addition to wine.

A touch of rum or other local spirits, rather than just brandy.

More sweetness and plenty of ice, ideal for the Caribbean climate.

“These elements make it a more refreshing and accessible drink, even for those who don’t usually drink wine,” she said.

A drink made to share

Sangria is a sweet and refreshing drink. External source

The expert assures that sangria fits perfectly into Dominican culture because, by essence, it is a social drink.

“It is served in jugs, prepared in large quantities, and perfectly accompanies the Dominican dynamic of talking, snacking, laughing, and spending hours together. It does not impose formality; it invites you to stay,” she said.

That is why it is common to find it at birthdays, family gatherings, weddings, business activities, and informal celebrations at home.

“This says a lot about our way of celebrating: we prefer drinks that are not aggressive, that allow you to enjoy without haste and that unite people with different tastes,” added Sánchez, who is also the creator of the Swing Cremoso by Edili brand.

Has it displaced traditional drinks?

The sangria is also served in a pitcher and is perfect for sharing

The answer is no. According to the specialist, sangria does not replace rum, which is still the protagonist at many parties, but coexists with it as a lighter, more versatile, and elegant option.

“Sangria found its space as a lighter, more elegant and versatile option, ideal for mixed audiences and long events,” Sánchez concluded.