Low temperatures: Trough will bring isolated showers

Today, isolated and passing showers with thunderstorms and gusts of wind will occur in the towns of La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Duarte, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, Sánchez Ramírez, Azua, Santo Domingo, and the National District.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) also forecast that the rains will begin in the morning, intensify in the afternoon, and be caused by a trough in the middle levels of the troposphere and the influence of the east/northeast wind.

As for temperatures, the agency reported that they will remain low, especially at night and in the early morning, and in the country’s mountains and valleys, due to the time of year. The minimum will be between 20°C and 22°C, and the maximum between 30°C and 32°C.

On the Atlantic Coast, the Meteorological Service is asking operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels to navigate with caution due to abnormal waves.