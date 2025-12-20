The National Police’s version of the complaint filed by several Dominican models

So far, there is no evidence of irregularities in the actions of the officers, according to the National Police.

The National Police reported that internal oversight bodies are investigating the statements of a group of models who alleged they were verbally abused during a police intervention while traveling in an Uber vehicle. In an official statement, the institution specified that the investigation is in an advanced stage.

He indicated that, following the dissemination of audiovisual material, an internal investigation was immediately ordered, and that the recordings from the body cameras of the intervening agents were analyzed, without any irregularities or actions contrary to current regulations having been evidenced so far.

The institution stated that the intervention was carried out within the framework of constitutional and legal powers, taking into account the existence of various criminal activities, including human trafficking, as well as the possible presence of minors, which requires carrying out the corresponding verifications.

The National Police reiterated its commitment to legality, respect for human rights, and institutional transparency.