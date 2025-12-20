Unión Médica performs the first robotic spine surgery in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean

Santiago.- The Clínica Universitaria Unión Médica del Norte (CUUMN) marks a historic milestone in Dominican and regional medicine by performing the first robotic spine surgery in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, through the use of GLOBUS MEDICAL’s advanced Excelsius GPS® system, a state-of-the-art robotic navigation and assistance platform.

The procedure was led by renowned spine surgeons Dr. Iohan S. Fernandez R. and Dr. Osmar Corona, who successfully performed a minimally invasive posterior lumbar arthrodesis (MISS-TLIF) at the L4–L5 and L5–S1 levels. This highly complex surgical technique represents one of the most significant advances in modern spinal surgery.

This intervention marks the first robotic MISS-TLIF surgery performed in the Caribbean, positioning the institution and the country at the forefront of spine surgery technology.

Robotic technology at the service of precision and safety

The implementation of the Excelsius GPS® robotic system enables millimeter-precision and precise location during implant placement, significantly reducing the need for continuous X-ray images. This translates into less radiation exposure for both the patient and the medical staff.

This system integrates a highly stable robotic arm with three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) navigation, designed to optimize the safety, efficiency, and reproducibility of spine surgery procedures. Various international studies have demonstrated close to 100% accuracy in the placement of lumbar fixation systems, as well as a significant reduction in surgical time.

These benefits include lower morbidity, reduced infection risk, decreased postoperative pain, and faster recovery. Likewise, the minimally invasive technique allows for smaller incisions, less bleeding, and less damage to soft tissues, facilitating the patient’s early return to their daily activities.

Highly specialized

medical team A high-level multidisciplinary medical team carried out the intervention, made up

of:

Dr. Iohan Sahil Fernández Román, Spine Surgeon

Dr. Osmar Corona, Spine Surgeon

Dr. Francisco Basora, Neurosurgeon

Dr. Saira Pérez, Anesthesiologist

With the valuable clinical and surgical support of:

With the valuable clinical and surgical support of: Dr. Julio Gonell, Member of the Board of Directors of the Clínica

Universitaria Unión Médica del Norte

Universitaria Unión Médica del Norte Dr. Steven Hernandez, Spine Surgeon

Dr. Yohanna Martinez, Attending Physician

Adrián Morel, Instrumentalist (FAGIL Distributor)

Dr. Ana Cruz,

Cristina Toribio, X-Ray Technician

Juan Benítez, X-Ray Technician

Dr. Ayleen Hernández, Neurophysiologist (NEURON)

Karin González, Neurophysiology Technician (NEURON)

Nursing staff and specialized technical team of the institution

A milestone for Dominican and Caribbean

medicine With this intervention, the Clínica Universitaria Unión Médica del Norte consolidates itself as a pioneering institution in robotic spine surgery, positioning itself as a benchmark for medical innovation at the national and regional level.

The incorporation of GLOBUS MEDICAL’s Excelsius GPS® robot, the first of its kind in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, reaffirms the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, research, teaching and high-level medical care, placing the country at the forefront of spinal surgery assisted by robotic technology.