Weather phenomenon: Frost in Valle Nuevo announces extreme cold in the Dominican Republic

Meteorological analyst Jean Suriel reported Tuesday that a strong frost has been recorded for the second consecutive day in Las Pirámides, Valle Nuevo, thus marking the beginning of a very cold period that will extend until mid-April 2026 in the mountainous area of the Dominican Republic.

“Yesterday the thermometers marked 0.2 °C and this morning the temperatures dropped to -0.5 °C, with a thermal sensation of -2 °C,” Suriel wrote through a post on his account on the social network X.

He added that, due to the intense cold, the dew drops froze on the vegetation forming frost and the fog froze, generating the cencellada.

“Since yesterday, frontal system number 14 and a polar air mass have approached the northern Caribbean; the winds from the Atlantic push the cold temperatures towards the Dominican territory,” said the expert.