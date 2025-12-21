Orchid Kelly Trinidad: 25-year-old with breast cancer asks for help with her treatments

Orquídea Kelly Trinidad: 25-year-old with breast cancer asks for help with her treatments

Despite undergoing multiple treatments, Kelly Trinidad’s cancer has returned. Your health insurance doesn’t cover medication that could give you a new lease on life.

Painful situation

Orchid Kelly Trinidad, affectionately known as Rubi by her family and loved ones, was diagnosed in April 2023 with triple-negative infiltrating ductal carcinoma, one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer. At just 25 years old, her life became a constant battle against the disease.

However, in October of this year, an open biopsy confirmed what she feared most: the cancer had reappeared quickly and aggressively.

The new challenge

The specialists recommended a new treatment scheme with Tocilizumab, an immunotherapy drug applied in six sessions every 21 days. This drug represents hope, but its cost is high, and your ASA health insurance has reported that it does not cover it.

“The pain is inevitable, I can’t sleep and I have to resort to very strong painkillers to cope with the day to day,” says Orquídea Kelly in a firm voice but full of anguish.