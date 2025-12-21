What happened? Luis Abinader reschedules his activities in Santiago for this Sunday

The President’s Press Office reported that, due to adjustments to the official agenda, President Luis Abinader’s activities scheduled for this Saturday, December 20, in the province of Santiago were rescheduled to Sunday, December 21, along with other official activities.

In a statement, the entity thanked the media for their understanding and apologized for the inconvenience that this change could generate.

The presidential agenda included a lunch with evangelical pastors, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in the Hall of the Association for Development (APEDI), as well as the delivery of apartments and the inauguration of a school at 3:30 p.m. in the Hato del Yaque municipal district.

The Vice President replaces him.

Yesterday, although Abinader’s participation in a Christmas bonus at 8:00 a.m. at the Salomé Ureña School, in the Capotillo sector, was announced, the agenda was modified, and the president did not attend; the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, participated in his place.