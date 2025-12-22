Dominican Republic and Egypt sign agreement to strengthen civil aviation training

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and the Arab Republic of Egypt signed a letter of intent to strengthen academic and technical cooperation in international civil aviation, as part of an official institutional agenda carried out in Egypt.

The agreement was signed between the Higher Academy of Aeronautical Sciences (ASCA) and the Egyptian Aviation Academy, with the goal of enhancing training and capacity building in the aeronautical sector to support the safe, orderly, and sustainable growth of civil aviation.

The Dominican delegation was led by Igor Rodríguez Durán, Director General of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), accompanied by Deputy Director General Paola Aimée Plá Puello, who participated in a dialogue and cooperation session between civil aviation authorities from Latin America and Africa. On the Egyptian side, the agreement was signed by Sameh El-Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Amr El Sharkawy, Director General of Civil Aviation and head of the EGYPTAIR Training Academy.

As part of the official agenda, Dominican officials carried out technical visits to key aviation institutions in Egypt, including the Civil Aviation Authority, airport and air navigation service entities, as well as EGYPTAIR’s training, maintenance, and engineering facilities, reinforcing bilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange in the aviation sector.