Dominican Republic and U.S. strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking and organized crime

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah Francis Campos, to reinforce bilateral security cooperation between the Dominican Republic and the United States. The discussion focused on joint initiatives aimed at strengthening institutional capacities and addressing transnational crime.

The meeting took place at the Attorney General’s Office and included Deputy Attorney General Wilson Camacho, head of the Directorate General for Prosecution. Ambassador Campos was accompanied by U.S. officials Rebecca Márquez, Kaleb Sanderson, and Enrique Corral. During the meeting, both parties addressed key issues affecting regional and hemispheric security, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and organized crime.

Reynoso highlighted the strategic cooperation provided by U.S. agencies such as the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This collaboration enables the continuous exchange of intelligence, technical assistance, and coordinated operations with Dominican institutions such as the Public Ministry and the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD).

The Attorney General also underscored the technical support and specialized training offered through INL-supported programs, including the Joint Task Force against Organized Crime. She welcomed the United States’ commitment to providing advanced training and modern equipment to enhance the country’s capacity to combat drug trafficking and organized criminal networks, reaffirming the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding national and regional security.