Government opens bidding process for Duarte Highway Km 28 overpass

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), through the RD Vial Trust, announced the launch of a public bidding process for the design and construction of an overpass at kilometer 28 of the Duarte Highway, a project aimed at easing one of the main traffic congestion points on the main access route to Santo Domingo.

The initiative includes the construction of the overpass, lane widening, removal of two traffic lights near Pedro Brand, and the development of service roads to separate local traffic from through traffic. These works will complement the U-turn currently under construction at kilometer 25, completing a comprehensive mobility solution for this section of the highway.

According to authorities, the project will significantly reduce travel times along the Santo Domingo–Santiago corridor, improve traffic flow, boost logistics competitiveness, strengthen urban connectivity, generate local employment during construction, and reduce emissions caused by congestion.

The bidding process will follow transparency and competitiveness standards, requiring proposals that include detailed designs, construction plans, road safety measures, and traffic management strategies in line with MOPC specifications and international standards. With this tender, the government reaffirmed its commitment to modernizing road infrastructure and improving urban mobility across the Dominican Republic.