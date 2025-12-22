Km 9 of Duarte Highway reopens after pedestrian bridge installation

Santo Domingo.- For more than 20 hours, kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway was the scene of a complex technical operation that required significant sacrifices from thousands of drivers. Authorities acknowledged the inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during the process.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications confirmed that the operation was successfully completed. Specialized brigades worked continuously, both day and night, to carry out the installation of the new pedestrian bridge.

Engineers, technicians, and workers executed the maneuver with strict safety and precision standards, ensuring that the structure was lifted only when all technical conditions were met, marking the successful conclusion of a key infrastructure project.