Mirex highlights key achievements of Dominican foreign policy in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) presented a review of the main actions carried out in 2025 in the execution of Dominican foreign policy, highlighting achievements aligned with the country’s development agenda, international security, diplomacy, and institutional strengthening.

Among the most significant milestones, Mirex underscored the promotion of UN Security Council Resolution 2793, which transforms the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti into a Gang Suppression Force with 5,500 military and police personnel and 50 civilians. The ministry emphasized the Dominican Republic’s key diplomatic role in this effort and confirmed its support through medical evacuations and specialized healthcare services for mission personnel.

Another major achievement was the adoption of the resolution “Strengthening the global response to the massive influx of sargassum blooms” at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), co-sponsored with Barbados and Jamaica. This marks the first UNEA instrument addressing the sargassum phenomenon, reflecting years of Dominican diplomatic advocacy on the issue.

Mirex also highlighted four high-level official visits in 2025, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kenyan Foreign Affairs Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. These visits strengthened bilateral relations and reinforced the Dominican Republic’s leadership on regional security, particularly regarding Haiti and the fight against transnational crime.

In institutional and multilateral affairs, the Dominican Republic secured 17 key positions in international organizations, including leadership roles within the OAS, UNCTAD, UN Women, and OPANAL. The ministry also emphasized the historic 2025 Diplomatic Service entrance examination, the implementation of rotation policies within the foreign service, and the receipt of the Gold Medal of the National Public Sector Quality Award for the second consecutive year.

On trade promotion and cooperation, Mirex highlighted the country’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, which attracted 4.5 million visitors, as well as the coordination of multiple foreign trade missions. The ministry also facilitated international cooperation initiatives, including a donation of 192,000 BCG vaccine doses from Brazil, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s active and diversified foreign policy in 2025.