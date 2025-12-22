Paliza announces inauguration of La Gaviota Amphitheater in Ciudad Juan Bosch

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, announced that the La Gaviota Amphitheater will be inaugurated in February 2026 with a free concert for the community, as part of the infrastructure projects that continue to strengthen Ciudad Juan Bosch as a growing urban center.

The announcement was made during a working meeting and supervisory tour in the area, where authorities reviewed the progress of ongoing housing, cultural, sports, and recreational projects. The amphitheater, with a capacity of more than 5,000 people, is expected to be completed in the first week of January, along with the Sports Complex and Constitution Park, with formal inaugurations scheduled for February.

During the meeting, Vice Minister of Investment Projects Camel Curi highlighted the social and urban impact of Ciudad Juan Bosch, developed under the VBC-RD Trust, noting that the project includes more than 15,000 homes, with an average development level of 85% and all residential lots already sold. Authorities also provided updates on key infrastructure works, including water systems and community facilities, and discussed future projects aimed at sustaining the city’s planned growth.