President Abinader leads swearing-in of new Supreme Court judges

Santo Domingo.- The National Council of the Magistracy (CNM), chaired by President Luis Abinader, swore in five new judges selected to join the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) after completing the constitutional evaluation process. The ceremony took place this Monday at the National Palace.

The newly appointed magistrates are Edyson Alarcón Polanco, Miguelina Ureña Núñez, Manuel Hernández Victoria, Yorlin Vásquez Castro, and Namphi Rodríguez. In addition, current SCJ judge Nancy Salcedo Fernández was sworn in as the second substitute for the president of the Supreme Court, in accordance with Article 180 of the Constitution. The event was attended by Executive Branch legal advisor Antoliano Peralta Romero.

Of the new appointments, three come from the judicial career, previously serving as appellate court judges, while two are practicing lawyers, fulfilling the constitutional requirement for professional diversity. The jurists bring experience in civil, criminal, economic, tax, and public law, strengthening the institutional capacity of the Supreme Court of Justice.