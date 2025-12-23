Authorities intensify controls to maintain zero deaths from adulterated alcohol during the holiday season

Santo Domingo.- With increased commercial activity and holiday celebrations, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) urged citizens, businesses, and distributors to remain alert and help prevent the circulation of adulterated alcohol, in order to preserve the Dominican Republic’s zero-death record from this illegal practice, maintained since 2021.

Industry and Commerce Minister Víctor “Ito” Bisonó emphasized that this achievement is the result of firm and coordinated government action, but warned that public participation is essential, especially during the festive season. Authorities called on consumers to buy responsibly, verify products, and report irregularities to prevent adulterated beverages from reaching households and causing avoidable tragedies.

Intensified Controls Against Illicit Alcohol Trade

The MICM reported that the Specialized Corps for the Control of Fuels and Merchandise Trade (CECCOM) has strengthened intelligence, inspection, seizure, and destruction operations nationwide during the holiday period. These actions are carried out in coordination with institutions that make up the Roundtable for Combating Illicit Trade, aimed at dismantling criminal networks that threaten public health and the national economy.

According to the ministry, these coordinated efforts have been key to sustaining zero fatalities linked to adulterated alcohol in recent years, reinforcing the country’s commitment to consumer safety and legal commerce.

How to Identify Adulterated Alcoholic Beverages

The MICM advised consumers to carefully check alcoholic beverages before purchase and consumption. Warning signs include reused or damaged bottles, broken or altered security seals, tampered or peeling labels, unusual color changes, missing or damaged tax stamps, and prices significantly below market value.

The ministry highlighted the use of the DGII’s “Revísame” mobile app, which allows consumers to scan tax stamps and verify product authenticity and traceability at the point of sale. Authorities recommend avoiding any suspicious product and reporting it immediately to comercioilicito@micm.gob.do.

Prevention, Training, and Legal Consequences

In addition to enforcement operations, the MICM maintains ongoing training and awareness programs for business owners and employees to help identify adulterated beverages, reject illegal suppliers, and actively combat illicit trade. Authorities also stressed that the country applies strict penalties, with more than 50 convictions related to illicit trade, including adulterated alcohol cases, and sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and called on citizens to purchase only from formal establishments, verify products, and report suspicious activity, underscoring that preventing illicit alcohol trade is a shared national responsibility.