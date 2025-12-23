China donates electronic equipment to Dominican Chamber of Deputies

Santo Domingo.- The government of the People’s Republic of China donated electronic equipment to the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic as part of efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and modernize legislative processes. The donation was formally handed over by Chinese Ambassador Chen Luning to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Luning highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral relations between China and the Dominican Republic, describing them as dynamic and based on mutual trust and cooperation. He reaffirmed that China views the Dominican Republic as a reliable and strategic partner in trade and international collaboration, and underscored the importance of technology in supporting national development and institutional efficiency.

Chamber President Alfredo Pacheco welcomed the donation, noting that the equipment will directly support legislative management and parliamentary work. He also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening ties between both countries’ legislative bodies. The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and the signing of a donation agreement, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to continue cooperating on initiatives that promote institutional development and technological advancement.