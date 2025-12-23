FEDA delivers 120,000 coffee seedlings to mountain communities in Azua and San Juan

Azua.- The Special Fund for Agricultural Development (FEDA), led by Hecmilio Galván, distributed 120,000 coffee seedlings and agricultural tools to producers from rural mountain communities in the provinces of Azua and San Juan de la Maguana as part of the 8th Compostela Route. The coffee plants were donated by the Technical Unit for the Execution of Agroforestry Development Projects of the Presidency (Utepda), reinforcing efforts to boost agroforestry production in highland areas.

Galván highlighted the importance of reclaiming the Dominican Republic’s mountain identity, noting that nearly 70% of the national territory is mountainous, while most of the population lives in lowland areas. Through the “Saving the Mountains” Agroecological Production Promotion Program, FEDA aims to support farmers in these regions, promote sustainable agriculture, and strengthen rural economies.

The initiative benefited multiple communities in the Central Mountain Range, including Padre Las Casas, Monte Bonito, Las Lagunas, Bohechío, Los Guayuyos, La Siembra, San José de la Cueva, Arroyo Cano, Los Fríos, and El Yaque, among others. Galván reaffirmed FEDA’s commitment to the development and preservation of southern mountain communities, stressing that protecting these areas is essential for the country’s environmental sustainability, economic growth, and overall well-being.