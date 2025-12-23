Health system prepared to handle holiday emergencies during Christmas 2025

Santo Domingo.- The National Health Service (SNS) announced that public hospitals and health centers nationwide are fully prepared to ensure timely and continuous medical care during the Christmas Eve and Christmas 2025 “Conscience for Life” operation, which begins on Tuesday, December 23, at 2:00 p.m. This was confirmed by SNS director Dr. Mario Lama, who said special measures have been activated to address the increased demand for services during the holiday period.

Health authorities instructed regional and hospital management to maintain 24/7 emergency coverage, activate Emergency and Disaster Plans, and implement protocols for high-demand care and methanol poisoning response. According to Yocasta Lara, director of SNS Hospital Centers, situation rooms have been set up in Regional Health Services, and epidemiological surveillance has been strengthened through the SITREP platform to monitor cases such as alcohol and food poisoning, traffic accidents, and related deaths.

Hospitals were also ordered to guarantee the availability of medicines, medical supplies, water, fuel, power generators, security, and proper sanitation. SNS reiterated that all emergency and urgent care services will remain operational around the clock and urged the public to use them responsibly. Authorities closed by calling on citizens to celebrate responsibly, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and never drive under the influence, in order to protect lives during the holidays.