INPOSDOM highlights modernization and digital advances in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Postal Institute (INPOSDOM) presented its 2025 General Report on Institutional Progress, highlighting major advances in modernization, territorial expansion, digital transformation, international cooperation, and regulatory strengthening. Under the leadership of Director General Erick Guzmán, and with the support of the administration of President Luis Abinader, the institution outlined a strategic vision focused on innovation, service efficiency, and expanded coverage to promote economic development, connectivity, and social inclusion nationwide.

Among the main achievements, INPOSDOM reported the reopening and modernization of post offices in Esperanza (Valverde) and Guayubín (Montecristi), as well as progress in relocating the Santiago post office to improve operations in the Northern region. The institution also implemented key digital platforms, including real-time shipment tracking through INPOSOFT, which earned national recognition with an Honorable Mention at the 2025 National Public Innovation Award for improving last-mile delivery and service quality.

The report also underscored INPOSDOM’s regional leadership, hosting an international postal and customs meeting with representatives from more than 19 countries, and advances in air logistics regulation to ensure transparency and continuity in international mail transport. Operationally, the institution handled more than 2.75 million items, 500,000 international shipments, and 246 metric tons of exports in 2025, largely supporting MSMEs. INPOSDOM reaffirmed its commitment to consolidating a modern, competitive, and citizen-focused postal service aligned with the country’s development goals.