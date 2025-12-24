Banreservas affirms financial strength amid public speculation

Santo Domingo.- The Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic (Banreservas) reaffirmed its financial strength and operational stability amid recent public comments about the institution. In an official statement, the bank reported that as of the end of November 2025 it maintains solid financial indicators, supported by prudent risk management, strong liquidity and capitalization levels, and sustained growth in operating results.

Banreservas emphasized that its solvency, liquidity, and asset quality ratios exceed minimum regulatory requirements, backed by a solid equity position and responsible management focused on safeguarding customer deposits and preserving the stability of the national financial system. The bank also highlighted its strict compliance with the Monetary and Financial Law and all regulations governing the Dominican financial sector.

Additionally, the institution noted that it operates under constant supervision by monetary and regulatory authorities, adhering to high standards of corporate governance, risk control, and transparency. Banreservas reaffirmed its commitment to public confidence, the security of depositors’ funds, and the continued strengthening of the Dominican financial system.