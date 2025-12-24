Customs recovers RD$1.59 billion in taxes after audits of Asian importers

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) reported that by the end of 2025 it recovered RD$1.592 billion in tax revenues following 49 audits conducted on businesses in the Asian import sector, mainly of Chinese origin. These actions form part of post-dispatch control measures aimed at strengthening compliance with customs regulations and ensuring the proper declaration, valuation, classification, and payment of import taxes.

As part of these efforts, Customs recently intervened in a business in La Vega province to verify adherence to current customs rules. The DGA also revealed that between 2020 and 2025 it carried out a total of 139 audits, resulting in tax adjustments amounting to RD$4.509 billion, while reaffirming that regulated trade continues to operate normally.

The agency highlighted ongoing coordination through the Roundtable Against Unfair Competition and Illicit Trade, led by the Ministry of Finance and the DGA, with participation from public institutions and private sector representatives. Among the measures being implemented are enhanced risk analysis during cargo clearance, the use of X-ray technology and body cameras, joint audits with the Internal Revenue Service (DGII), international cooperation with other customs authorities, and the closure of companies involved in illicit activities.