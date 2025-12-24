Dominican Republic deploys 48,000 personnel for nationwide Christmas safety operation

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic launched a nationwide Christmas safety operation involving more than 48,000 personnel to prevent traffic accidents, one of the country’s leading causes of death. Led by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the plan includes 1,301 fixed and mobile assistance points across high-risk areas, along with coordinated road safety actions on major highways to reduce accidents, alcohol poisoning, and food-related incidents.

The operation deploys 250 ambulances, vehicle rescue and extrication units, mobile workshops, pre-hospital care centers, and three helicopters, supported by first responders, medical teams, police, military personnel, and volunteers. COE director Juan Manuel Méndez García urged citizens to act responsibly during the holidays, while confirming that a second phase of the operation will run from December 30 to January 1, 2026.

As part of preventive measures, Intrant restricted the circulation of heavy cargo vehicles during peak holiday dates and intensified vehicle inspections nationwide, conducting over 2,200 checks at transport terminals. Digesett also reinforced inspections and breathalyzer tests for intercity bus drivers.

To ensure mobility during the festive period, OPRET announced special schedules for the Santo Domingo Metro and cable car systems, while OMSA adjusted bus operating hours from December 23 through January 7, 2026, with modified schedules on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.