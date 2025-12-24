Foreign Ministry clarifies bidding process for Foreign Service health insurance

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) reported that it corrected an illegal and discriminatory administrative practice related to international health insurance for the Dominican Foreign Service after the expiration of a contract in force since 2018 and the completion of public bidding processes in accordance with the law. The ministry explained that a national public tender held in October 2022 resulted in the awarding of the contract to WorldWide Seguros, allowing health coverage to be extended to all members of the diplomatic and consular service, as well as their dependents, in compliance with legal requirements.

MIREX indicated that the contract expired in September 2025 and that a new national public bidding process was conducted, in which four companies participated. WorldWide Seguros was again awarded the contract after submitting the lowest bid and demonstrating adequate technical capacity and service quality. The ministry stressed that both the 2022 and 2025 bidding processes were carried out in strict adherence to Public Procurement and Contracting regulations, guided by principles of transparency and ethics.

The institution recalled that upon assuming office in 2020 it identified a distortion in the provision of international health insurance, which had been arbitrarily limited to ambassadors and some minister-counselors, in violation of Law No. 630-16. By extending coverage to all Foreign Service personnel, MIREX said it restored equity, legality, and institutional responsibility, benefiting employees and their families while aligning the policy with national law and international standards.