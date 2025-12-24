Government launches Preventive Cell Phone Inspection Center to combat stolen devices

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police, in coordination with the National Police, INDOTEL, and the Attorney General’s Office, launched the Preventive Cell Phone Inspection Center to curb the sale and purchase of stolen or irregular mobile devices. The initiative responds to concerns over phones sold on the informal market that may be reported stolen, blocked, or linked to legal issues, often affecting buyers acting in good faith.

The new service allows citizens to verify the legal status of a mobile phone before buying, selling, or completing any transaction. Through this mechanism, users can confirm whether a device complies with legal requirements, helping to prevent future legal or technical problems.

Located on the second level of Plaza Central on 27 de Febrero Avenue in Santo Domingo, the center forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen public safety and combat the illicit trade of mobile phones. Authorities encouraged the public to make use of the service, stressing that verification before purchase can prevent legal complications and help reduce mobile device theft.