U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic closed for Christmas holiday

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced the temporary closure of its main headquarters and consular offices in Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, and Puerto Plata from December 24 to 26, 2025. The measure is in line with an Executive Order requiring the closure of all U.S. federal executive branch agencies during those dates, in addition to the federal holiday on December 25.

According to a statement shared on the embassy’s social media channels, applicants with appointments for passport services, visas, and notarial procedures will be notified about the rescheduling of their appointments. Regular operations are scheduled to resume at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, December 29.

The embassy clarified that despite the temporary closure, emergency assistance for U.S. citizens—including cases of arrest, illness, injury, death, or missing persons—will remain available throughout the period.