Ambassador Campos presents the Geneva Consensus to civil society leaders

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador Leah Francis Campos held a high-level meeting with representatives of civil society organizations focused on the defense of life and the family, underscoring efforts to strengthen institutional dialogue and shared values between both nations. The meeting was marked by a cordial exchange and mutual respect, highlighting the role of these organizations in national social and legislative discussions.

During the meeting, Ambassador Campos formally presented the Geneva Consensus, a document promoted by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which emphasizes national sovereignty and the protection of human life and family values. The ambassador acknowledged the importance of civil society groups as key actors in preserving cultural identity and contributing to public policy debates.

Among the organizations represented were Youth With A Mission (YWAM/JUCUM), the Forum of Women in Defense of Life and Family (FOMUDEVI), the Christian Action Group and the Happy Marriage Movement. Omayra Álvarez, president of JUCUM, thanked the U.S. delegation and described the meeting as historic, reaffirming her organization’s commitment to initiatives that promote the common good and fundamental freedoms. Ambassador Campos, who assumed her post on October 12, 2025, reiterated her commitment to advancing a bilateral agenda centered on sovereignty and human dignity.