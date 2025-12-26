Aqueduct pipe rupture in Sabana Iglesia triggers emergency measures

Santiago.- The Government has mobilized emergency assistance and full institutional support following the rupture of the Cibao Central aqueduct intake pipe in the community of La Zanja, Sabana Iglesia, Santiago province, which occurred at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 25. Authorities from the Santiago Water and Sewerage Corporation (Coraasan) confirmed that there have been no human casualties, but the area has been declared under emergency status, with heavy machinery and technical teams deployed to carry out immediate intervention.

As a result of the incident, the Dura Moca and Cibao Central aqueducts are out of operation, leaving more than 800,000 people without water service. The affected pipeline is the main conduit for raw water supply to the Noriega and Dura Moca systems, with a conveyance capacity of 5 cubic meters per second, equivalent to 115 million gallons per day.

Meanwhile, Coraasan’s social management team is conducting field assessments to gather information and coordinate aid for families impacted by the situation, while repair efforts continue to restore service as soon as possible.