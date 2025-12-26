COE reports high accident rate during first day of Christmas Safety Operation

Santo Domingo.- More than 10,000 roadside assistance services and 623 medical consultations were recorded during the first 24 hours of Operation Awareness for Life, Christmas and New Year 2025–2026, reflecting the intense vehicular movement during Christmas Eve. According to the Emergency Operations Center (COE), 63 traffic accidents occurred between 6:00 a.m. on December 24 and 6:00 a.m. on December 25, resulting in six fatalities.

Motorcycles were involved in most accidents, accounting for 48 of the reported incidents. Of the six deaths, three were linked to motorcycle crashes and three to passenger vehicles; one occurred within a traffic safety checkpoint and five outside of it. Emergency services also treated 131 cases of alcohol poisoning, including nine minors, as well as 34 cases of food poisoning. The provinces with the highest number of incidents were San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo, the National District, San Pedro de Macorís, Duarte and Sánchez Ramírez.

As part of prevention and control efforts, Intrant inspected nearly 8,000 public transport units nationwide and conducted 321 doping tests on drivers, with six positive results. Meanwhile, Digesett carried out more than 8,200 inspections for traffic violations, impounded vehicles for irregularities and provided over 10,000 roadside assistance services. Authorities reiterated their call for caution and compliance with traffic laws, noting that these figures correspond only to the first day of the holiday operation.