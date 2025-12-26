Cold temperatures to mark the end of 2025 across the country

Santo Domingo.- Meteorological analyst Jean Suriel reported that cold temperatures have intensified across much of the country due to the influence of a polar air mass that is expected to persist into next week, marking the final days of 2025 with unusually cool conditions.

According to Suriel, temperatures in Constanza dropped to 7°C early this morning, while Valle Nuevo recorded subzero readings during the early hours. Other mountainous areas experienced temperatures between 9°C and 13°C, and much of the Cibao region registered lows ranging from 13°C to 17°C.

He also noted that the cold has extended to the southern coast during the night and early morning, where temperatures have ranged between 18°C and 22°C, reinforcing the widespread impact of the cold air mass across the country.