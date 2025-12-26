Government increases 2026 budget for tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Government will manage the 2026 state budget with reductions ranging from 0.1% to 27% in allocations to several key public institutions, despite an overall budget estimate of RD$1.62 trillion. Although this figure represents a 1.9% increase over the amount initially projected for 2025, it reflects a 3% reduction compared to the current 2025 budget, including the amendments approved last September, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Under the proposed budget, 16 public institutions will see their allocations reduced, while 12 will receive increases. Budget increases range from marginal adjustments to significant growth of up to 75.4%. The Ministry of Energy and Mines recorded the largest increase, rising from RD$6.0 billion to RD$10.6 billion, driven by planned investments in power generation projects and energy sustainability initiatives.

Other institutions benefiting from higher allocations include the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Tourism, with increases of 45.6% and 18%, respectively. Meanwhile, allocations for public debt management rose by 11%, while funds for National Treasury obligations declined by 5.5%. The Senate and the Judiciary remained unchanged. These budget adjustments coincide with institutional reforms set to take effect in 2026, including the launch of the Ministry of Justice, which will assume administrative and judicial management functions currently handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.