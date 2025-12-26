Immigration maintains continuous service at ports and airports during the holidays

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) reported that it has kept all immigration services fully operational during the Christmas season at ports, airports, border posts and offices nationwide. Both Dominican and foreign travelers have highlighted the improved efficiency of immigration processes, noting shorter lines and smoother arrivals at the country’s main terminals.

According to the DGM, these improvements are largely due to the streamlined use of the E-Ticket system and a strengthened data verification process, particularly for certifications required for minors traveling. These measures have helped optimize passenger flow at immigration control points.

Immigration offices, including Customer Service, the Immigration Directorate and the Call Center, continue to operate normally to meet increased seasonal demand. Services also remain active at key border crossings in Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales, as the institution reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, orderly and efficient immigration services through technology and operational enhancements.