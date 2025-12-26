New road works on Duarte Highway aim to ease holiday traffic flow

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced the commissioning of new road infrastructure works aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing accidents during the holiday period. Among the measures implemented are the opening of a new operational return at kilometer 110 near El Pino and the expansion of the reconstructed Río Verde bridge to six lanes, both located in La Vega province.

Additionally, the MOPC reported that the return lane at kilometer 25 of the Duarte Highway, where a toll booth was previously located, will be put into service in the coming days. These actions are part of the broader Duarte Highway expansion project.

According to the institution, the works seek to modernize the highway’s infrastructure, strengthen road safety, and provide a more efficient and reliable travel experience for drivers and passengers during periods of high traffic.