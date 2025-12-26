Over 425,000 passengers pass through Las Américas Airport during Christmas season

Santo Domingo.- Las Américas International Airport (AILA) is experiencing one of its busiest periods of the year due to the surge in travelers arriving for the Christmas holidays, largely driven by the return of the Dominican diaspora. Airport authorities report that more than 425,000 passengers passed through the terminal between December 1 and 23, with over 70% corresponding to Dominicans residing abroad, mainly in the United States and Europe. Overall, officials estimate that nearly 80% of December’s passenger flow is linked to the diaspora’s traditional holiday return.

According to Aerodom, during the first half of December alone, AILA handled more than 230,000 passengers and around 4,000 air operations, with arrivals continuing to rise ahead of the New Year. While airport operations have remained active and orderly, some travelers reported delays in baggage delivery and the confiscation of turkey meat and other products, due to health regulations enforced by the Ministry of Agriculture to prevent risks to national poultry production.

At the same time, health and security measures have been reinforced. The Ministry of Public Health has intensified epidemiological surveillance at arrival areas, monitoring passengers for flu-like symptoms and coordinating with the 9-1-1 system when necessary. Meanwhile, the Specialized Airport and Civil Aviation Security Corps (CESAC) has strengthened security controls and increased personnel at AILA and other airports nationwide to ensure safe, efficient, and orderly transit during one of the country’s peak travel seasons.