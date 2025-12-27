11 deaths reported in traffic accidents between December 23 and 25

Santo Domingo — The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that, during the first phase of the Christmas operation “Conscience for Life“, 11 people died in traffic accidents that occurred between December 23 and 25.

According to the consolidated bulletin, in that period there were 118 traffic accidents on highways, roads, streets and avenues. 94 motorcycles were involved in the events, in addition to light vehicles, run overs, pickup trucks and jeeps.

The COE specified that, of the total number of deaths, five occurred “within the road safety device” and six outside it. As for the fatal cases, the report details that six deaths were linked to motorcycles, four to light vehicles and one to being run over.

Within the road safety device (five deaths) the list includes a run over on the Eastern Highway (La Romana) and accidents linked to motorcycles and light vehicles in points of Azua, San Cristóbal and San Pedro de Macorís.

Outside the operation (six deaths): the COE reported cases in Villa Altagracia, Salcedo, Jarabacoa, the Higüey-La Otra Banda highway, and Bonao, in events associated with motorcycles and light vehicles.

In its balance, the COE indicated that, compared to last year, this first phase of the operation registered an 8 percent reduction in fatalities.