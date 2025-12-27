Elio Fiallo Hospital guarantees attention to tourists

The director of the Elio Fiallo Hospital in Pedernales, Edelberta Otaño, reported yesterday that they provided timely medical attention and complied with the required process for the transfer of a couple of foreign tourists who were recently received at that health center.

Otaño explained in a communication that, since their admission, the patients have received continuous medical attention and, in accordance with the protocols established for foreigners in the country’s public hospitals, have been prioritized based on their clinical condition and well-being at all times.

International coverage

Dr. Otaño pointed out that she indicated the foreigners did not have affiliation with the national health system, so, in accordance with current regulations, they proceeded to verify the coverage of their international medical insurance, which was contacted and confirmed the coverage of the expenses generated by the care provided.

Regarding the administrative aspects, the hospital director noted that the steps taken were channeled exclusively through international medical insurance, without any direct payment for the services yet to be provided.

Regarding the patients’ stay at the center, the health professional explained that she responded to the coordination request from the relatives, who arranged their transfer to a medical center in the city of Santiago. This process required clinical evaluation and prior coordination.

“The transfer was carried out later, with the consent of the relatives and in accordance with the established medical and administrative protocols, always prioritizing the safety and well-being of the patients,” said the director of the Elio Fiallo Hospital.