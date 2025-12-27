Would you withstand these temperatures? Valle Nuevo: Extreme frost marks the start of the 2025-2026 frontal season

The 2025-2026 frontal season began with an extraordinary meteorological event in the Dominican Republic.

During the early morning of this Thursday, December 25, the first extreme frost of the season was recorded in the Valle Nuevo National Park, with a minimum temperature of -7.3 °C (18 °F), according to meteorological analyst Jean Suriel.

This phenomenon was caused by the direct influence of a polar air mass, which moved over the country and generated icy conditions uncommon in the Caribbean. Temperatures remained below zero for 12 consecutive hours, from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., intensifying the effects of the cold in the mountainous area.

In addition to the extreme drop in temperature, four impressive winter phenomena were recorded, characteristic of high-altitude regions:

The dew froze on the vegetation, forming a layer of frost that covered the straws with a whitish blanket.

The fog droplets solidified on the bushes, creating structures in the form of ice needles, a phenomenon known as cencellada.

The water accumulated in the ground and subsoil emerged frozen, giving rise to the so-called ice hairs, a rare natural spectacle, according to Suriel posted on his social networks.

The water stored in outdoor containers froze completely due to the freezing temperatures.

Jean Suriel stressed that the Dominican Republic is the only country in the Antilles that registers negative temperatures during the frontal season and tropical winter, thanks to the fact that it is home to the highest mountains and peaks in the entire region, which allows the occurrence of these extreme events.