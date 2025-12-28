Army intercepts 30 undocumented foreigners and seizes motorcycles in Guayubín, Montecristi

Montecristi, DR.– Members of the Dominican Republic Army (ERD), stationed at the Mangá Detachment, intercepted a group of thirty (30) Haitian nationals with irregular migratory status as they attempted to evade the aforementioned military post located in Guayubín, Montecristi.

Among those detained were seventeen (17) men, eleven (11) women, and two (2) minors. During the operation, three (3) motorcycles—brands Loncin, Haojue, and Senke—were also impounded; undocumented individuals were driving these.

The detained foreigners, along with the seized motorcycles, were transferred to the headquarters of the 4th Infantry Brigade for the corresponding legal purposes in accordance with current regulations.

The ERD will continue to support other state institutions in strengthening border security, public order, and compliance with the country’s immigration laws.