Coasts are normal COE discontinues maritime restrictions

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) discontinued maritime restrictions, based on today’s weather bulletin from the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet).

An informative note from the COE indicates that Indomet establishes that conditions at sea are normal on both the north and Caribbean coasts. “By virtue of the above, Indomet discontinues the

restriction for both coasts of the country,” says the agency.

Last Thursday, December 25, 2025, the entity had reported that maritime conditions were deteriorating in those areas, from Cabo San.

Rafael (La Altagracia) to Cabo Cabrón (Samaná).

The marine report of the Dominican Institute of Meteorology is intended, mainly, for users of the country’s beaches and adjacent seas (operators of friars, small and medium-sized boats, bathers, tour operators, water sportsmen, emergency managers, among others).

It reports on the state of the sea, including the significant wave height, wave period, wind speed and strength, and other meteorological variables such as cloudiness and precipitation.

Recommendations are also issued for beach use in adverse conditions, and information is provided on astronomical data of interest (sunrise and sunset times, and tide heights in different parts of the country).