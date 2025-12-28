Domestic violence tragedy in Baní: Mother and children seriously injured after attack by DNCD agent in Villa Fundación

Bani — The community of Villa Fundación remains shocked after the violent attack that occurred on the night of this past Wednesday, December 24, where a mother and her two minor children were seriously injured at the hands of an active DNCD agent.

The victims, identified as Escarlen Melo and her 7 and 9-year-old children, are under intensive medical care.

The mother remains in the Nuestra Señora de Regla hospital, while the minors were transferred to a private center due to the severity of their injuries; one of them presents a clinical picture of extreme delicacy.

The attacker, ex-romantic partner, Frandy Amador Feliz, who no longer lived with Melo and is not the father of the children, opened fire on the family in their home in the El Millón neighborhood.

After the fact, Amador Feliz tried to commit suicide and is currently receiving medical attention in police custody at the Pablo Pina hospital in San Cristóbal.

The Unit for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence is preparing the request for a coercive measure for attempted femicide and filicide.

Other events in the area

Violence also manifested itself in other sectors of Baní during the early hours of December 25. Authorities are investigating two separate incidents in the northern area.

In the Las 20 Casitas neighborhood, the man named Wellington Federin Pinales was wounded by a bullet. At the same time, in the El Fundo sector, Florentino Aybar was hit by a firearm projectile during a fight.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police are keeping investigations open to clarify these facts and bring those responsible to justice.