Sunny atmosphere and isolated showers: weather forecast for this Sunday

Santo Domingo, DR – The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that this Sunday, a mostly sunny environment will predominate, with little rainfall in much of the national territory, due to an atmosphere with reduced moisture content.

However, the institution explained that the incidence of the northeast wind and the local orographic effects, will cause cloudy increases during the morning hours and in the course of the afternoon, accompanied by isolated showers, over some provinces of the Atlantic coast, the Cibao valley and the Central Cordillera, such as Puerto Plata, Monte Cristi, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Santiago, Monsignor Nouel and La Vega.

As for temperatures, the agency stressed that they will continue to be cool and pleasant, becoming colder during the night and early morning, especially in mountainous areas and valleys in the interior of the country, where dense fog and fog could occur, as a result of the time of year (winter) and the fresh wind from the northeast, mainly in areas of San Juan. Bahoruco and Monte Cristi.

Regarding maritime conditions, the entity indicated that the waves remain normal throughout the national coast, so the coasts are suitable for the navigation of all types of boats.