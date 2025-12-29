Authorities search for inmate who escaped from Anamaya Correction Center in Higüey

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Penitentiary and Correctional Services (DGSPC) reported that authorities in La Altagracia province launched a search operation over the weekend for an inmate who escaped from the Anamaya Correction and Rehabilitation Center in Higüey.

The escaped inmate was identified as Franklin Risel, a Haitian national in pretrial detention on homicide charges. According to a preliminary report, prison authorities discovered his absence during the Saturday morning headcount, when he was not found in his cell.

The alert was raised in cell 18, pavilion C, after his name was called and he failed to appear. Fellow inmates indicated they last saw him during visiting hours, although no visits had been officially registered in his name. Authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape.