Government connects Ecological Avenue to Las Américas Highway to ease traffic

Santo Domingo.- The Government has completed the connection between the Ecological Avenue and the Las Américas Highway, transforming the corridor into a modern road infrastructure built under sustainability, safety, and accessibility standards. The project aims to improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion in Santo Domingo East.

Minister of Public Works Eduardo Estrella highlighted that the initiative reflects a commitment to responsible public investment, easing traffic pressure, improving property values, and enhancing quality of life. He explained that heavy truck traffic from the Multimodal Port will now use the Ecological Avenue and the Juan Pablo II Highway, linking to the Santo Domingo Ring Road, instead of entering Las Américas Highway.

The connection strengthens the Ecological Avenue as a key mobility corridor in Greater Santo Domingo, allowing safer and more efficient travel for residents, workers, port users, and drivers traveling between the East, Cibao, and the South without crossing the capital. Authorities said the project supports sustainable urban development, reduces travel times, and promotes economic growth in surrounding communities.