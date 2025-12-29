Holiday mobility soars as over 2.36 million travel during Christmas

Santo Domingo.- More than 2.36 million people traveled to provinces in the interior of the Dominican Republic during the 2025 Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays, marking a significant increase in mobility compared to previous years, according to official data from RD Vial.

Between December 20 and 27, a total of 2,366,699 people passed through the country’s toll plazas, representing 452,778 more users than in the same period of 2024 and nearly double the traffic recorded in 2023. The figures reflect a 24% year-on-year increase, highlighting a sharp rise in vehicular movement during the holiday season.

RD Vial also reported that on December 24 and 25 alone, 460,017 people traveled through national toll roads, a 29% increase compared to the same dates in 2024. Authorities attributed the surge to family reunions and strong domestic tourism, while urging drivers to continue observing traffic laws during the remainder of the Christmas and New Year period.