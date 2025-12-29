Seven injured in head-on crash near Ozama River Bridge

Santo Domingo.- A serious traffic accident was reported Sunday night near the floating bridge over the Ozama River, where two vehicles collided head-on, leaving at least seven people injured, according to preliminary information from witnesses at the scene.

The injured include three children and four adults. Emergency units responded promptly, transferring the minors to Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Hospital, while the adults were taken to Darío Contreras Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet released official details on the condition of the victims or the causes of the crash, which remain under investigation. The incident led to temporary traffic congestion in the area as rescue teams provided assistance and cleared the vehicles from the roadway.