Authorities evaluate Dajabón border bridge to strengthen security

Santo Domingo.- The Director General of Migration (DGM), Vice Admiral Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, ARD, carried out a supervisory visit to the access point of the border market in Dajabón as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen migration controls along the Dominican Republic–Haiti border.

The inspection was conducted in coordination with local civil and military authorities responsible for ensuring security and regulating pedestrian and vehicular movement in the area. During the tour, officials evaluated the conditions of the Dajabón border bridge, which provides access to the binational market, in order to identify improvements that enhance safety, functionality and operational efficiency.

Representatives of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) highlighted proposals to separate pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the bridge, which is scheduled to undergo maintenance works. Vice Admiral Lee Ballester also met with immigration enforcement personnel stationed in the province, emphasizing the importance of strictly verifying the documentation of foreigners. The visit included the participation of provincial, military and public works authorities linked to border security and infrastructure oversight.