Dominican Republic selected to host and lead GEALC Network in 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has been chosen to host the 2026 Ministerial Meeting of the Inter-American Digital Government Network (Red GEALC) and will simultaneously assume the presidency of the Network, reinforcing its regional leadership in state digital transformation.

In this role, the country will guide GEALC’s strategic agenda throughout 2026 and organize its main high-level meeting, scheduled for October–November 2026, with the participation of government authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean. As host, the Dominican Republic will coordinate key regional discussions on digital public services, interoperability, responsible use of artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, in line with initiatives promoted by the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC).

Beyond hosting the ministerial meeting, the Dominican Republic will actively promote regional cooperation by encouraging the exchange of best practices, developing shared solutions, and strengthening institutional capacities alongside other governments and international organizations. This designation reaffirms the country’s commitment to advancing digital government in the region and consolidates its position as a benchmark for state modernization and technology-driven development in Latin America and the Caribbean.