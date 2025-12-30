Key criminal and institutional laws to take effect in 2026

Santo Domingo.- The 2026 is set to mark a major legal transformation in the Dominican Republic, as key reforms in criminal, commercial, and tax matters approved by the National Congress begin to take effect after their respective vacatio legis periods. Although most of these laws were enacted in 2025, their deferred implementation seeks to ensure legal certainty and allow institutions and citizens time to adapt.

Among the most significant changes is Law 47-25, the new Public Procurement Law, which will enter into force on January 24, 2026, replacing the 2006 framework. The law strengthens oversight, introduces tougher sanctions, and significantly expands its scope to include the Judicial and Legislative branches, autonomous bodies, public trusts, and state-owned enterprises. Its objective is to ensure efficient use of public funds, promote transparency, sustainable development, and the use of technology in procurement processes.

Also taking effect in 2026 are the Organic Law on Oversight and Control of the National Congress (Law 84-25), effective February 6, and the long-awaited new Penal Code (Law 74-25), which will be implemented on August 3, 2026. The Penal Code modernizes the country’s criminal framework by criminalizing offenses such as contract killing, femicide, corruption, torture, and non-consensual sexual acts, with sentences of up to 60 years. Legal experts stress that the vacatio legis period is essential to allow institutions and society to prepare for the profound changes these landmark laws will bring.