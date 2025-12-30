Ministry of Defense highlights major technological advances in Armed Forces

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic reported major technological advances within the Armed Forces, as part of an ongoing modernization strategy aimed at strengthening national security, sovereignty, and the protection of strategic interests. These improvements respond to a long-term vision aligned with international standards to enhance surveillance, coordination, and decision-making capabilities.

Central to this transformation is the consolidation of the C5i system—Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence—which integrates sensors, command centers, technological platforms, and operational units. This approach reduces response times, improves inter-agency coordination, and strengthens strategic planning. The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within this system has significantly expanded real-time monitoring, especially in border zones, critical infrastructure, and strategic areas.

The Ministry also highlighted progress in cybersecurity and cyber defense, positioning cyberspace as a key operational domain to prevent and respond to digital threats. Alongside these advances, military infrastructure and training programs have been upgraded to ensure sustainability and personnel preparedness. Authorities reaffirmed that modernization and innovation remain essential pillars for the country’s stability, development, and security, in line with government policy.