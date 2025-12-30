Second phase of holiday safety operation begins nationwide

Santo Domingo.- Starting this Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., more than 48,000 volunteers and multiple state institutions, coordinated by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), will deploy nationwide for the second phase of the operation “Awareness for Life: Christmas and New Year 2025–2026.” The preventive effort will run until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, 2026, covering roads and major gathering points across the Dominican Republic.

COE director Juan Manuel Méndez called on the public to comply with safety measures and challenged society to achieve zero deaths during the New Year holiday. He highlighted that the first phase of the operation, carried out during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, resulted in a significant reduction in alcohol intoxication among minors, traffic accidents, and fatalities compared to Christmas 2024, and stressed that the goal is to further reduce incidents to a minimum.

The operation includes a broad road safety and prevention device with 1,301 fixed and mobile aid stations, 250 ambulances, rescue and extrication teams, mobile workshops, pre-hospital care centers, and three helicopters. In parallel, INTRANT is enforcing restrictions on heavy cargo vehicles, requiring special permits and limiting circulation lanes, with measures in effect through January 2, 2026, to help reduce traffic risks during the holiday period.