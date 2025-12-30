Woman arrested at AILA for allegedly disrespecting the Dominican National Anthem

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities arrested Alicia Anabel Santos Díaz, 54, on Tuesday at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) in connection with an investigation for the alleged offense of disrespecting the Dominican National Anthem, a protected national symbol under the law.

The arrest was ordered by Judge Fátima Veloz of the Tenth Court of Instruction of the National District, under warrant number 2025-AJ0051862, issued on August 7. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Santos Díaz for alleged violations of articles 37 and 39 of Law 210-19, which governs the use of national symbols in the Dominican Republic.

The case stems from a literary event held at the Spanish Cultural Center in the Colonial City, where, according to authorities, the music of the National Anthem was played but its lyrics were altered during a public presentation. Several institutions, including the Duartian Institute and the Permanent Commission of Patriotic Anniversaries (CPEP), filed formal complaints, supported by audiovisual material circulated on social media.

The court justified the arrest by citing the defendant’s residence in the United States and the risk of evading legal proceedings due to her temporary stay in the country. Authorities indicated that investigations remain ongoing to determine the corresponding legal consequences under Dominican law.